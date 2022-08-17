Riske-Amritraj headlines Chennai Open entry list

The inaugural WTA 250 event in the city will run from September 12 to 18

Alison Riske-Amritraj returns a shot against Elizabeth Mandlik during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Spartan Tennis Complex on August 01, 2022 in San Jose, California. | Photo Credit: AFP

Alison Riske-Amritraj leads the singles entry list for the inaugural Chennai Open WTA 250 event, to be held from September 12 to 18.

The WTA, on Wednesday, released the list of 21 names to have been granted entry into the singles main draw. The rest of the 11 entries for the main draw will be filled with four wildcards, six qualifiers and one special exempt.

The qualifying draw of 24 players consists of 20 direct acceptances and four wild cards.

Riske-Amritraj, 32 and from the United States, is ranked 29 in the world and has won three WTA titles. Her best run at a Major came at the 2019 Wimbledon, where she reached the quarterfinals, taking out the then No. 1 seed Ash Barty.

She has ties to India through her marriage to Stephen Amritraj, son of former India tennis player and Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj.

officially an Amritraj! I'm the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here's a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske-Amritraj🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019

Other promising players include Magda Linette, who ousted the fancied Ons Jabeur in the first round of the French Open

TNTA president Vijay Amritraj at a TNTA annual day function in Chennai on May 21, 2019. | Photo Credit: R RAGU

Vijay Amritraj, president of Tamil Nadu Tennis Association said, “In the first-ever WTA event to be held in Chennai we have an inspiring field. The top three players have impressive performances to their credit. Alison, who is making an impressive comeback, is leading the field followed by Elise Mertens of Belgium, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2018 and doubles winner with (Aryna) Sabalenka at the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2021.

“Caroline Garcia of France has been a singles quarterfinalist and doubles Champion at the French Open (2016 and 2022). With a women’s event being held in Chennai for the very first time, it looks to me that the Chennai Open will be an exciting affair.”