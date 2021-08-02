Tennis

Prajnesh, Ramkumar make it to main draw

Sixth seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran and alternate entrant Ramkumar Ramanathan won two rounds each to qualify for the main draw of the $2,046,340 ATP-500 tennis tournament here.

In the main draw, Prajnesh will open against Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, while Ramkumar will play Steve Johnson of the USA.

In doubles, Rohan Bopanna has been seeded third in partnership with Ivan Dodig of Croatia, and the duo will take on wild cards Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe.

The results:

Qualifying (second and final round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Sebastian Ofner (Aut) 7-5, 6-1.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Go Soeda (Jpn) 6-3, 6-1.

First round: Ramkumar bt Christopher Eubanks (USA) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Prajnesh bt Luke Saville (Aus) 6-2, 6-2.


