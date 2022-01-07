Indians Abroad | Bopanna & Ramkumar in semis

Sania-Kichenok combine falls to Barty-Sanders pair in the last-four clash

Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan outplayed Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 to reach the semifinals of the $521,000 ATP tennis tournament on Friday.

Bonzi and Nys had earlier beaten the second seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and Ramkumar will play fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez.

In the WTA event in the same city, Sania Mirza, in partnership with Nadia Kichenok, was beaten 10-8 in the super tie-break by Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals.

In the Forli Challenger in Italy, qualifier Sasikumar Mukund beat fellow qualifier Elliot Benchetrit of Morocco 6-3, 7-6(5) in the quarterfinals.

In doubles, Arjun Kadhe and Marco Bortolotti of Italy made the final.

The results:

$521,000 ATP, Adelaide: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) & Hugo Nys (Mon) 6-1, 6-3.

$703,580 WTA, Adelaide: Doubles (semifinals): Ashleigh Barty & Storm Sanders (Aus) bt Nadia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza 6-1, 2-6, [10-8].

$58,320 Challenger, Traralgon, Australia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Divij Sharan bt Lukas Rosol (Cze) & Vitaliy Sachko (Ukr) 6-4, 3-6, [10-8].

€32,160 Challenger, Forli, Italy: Singles (quarterfinals): Sasikumar Mukund bt Elliot Benchetrit (Mar) 6-3, 7-6(5).

Doubles: Semifinals: Marco Bortolotti (Ita) & Arjun Kadhe w.o. Dustin Brown & Julian Lenz (Ger).

Quarterfinals: Bortolotti & Arjun bt Glenn Smits (Ned) & Denis Yevseyev (Kaz) 6-3, 6-2.