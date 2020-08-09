I have been a little bit of a recluse: Serena Williams

Serena talks about life in the time of the pandemic and her plans

Serena Williams said on Saturday the COVID-19 outbreak has not only given her downtime with her family, but has also turned her into a bit of a “neurotic” and “ recluse.”

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has a history of blood clots and pulmonary embolisms, said she has not taken the virus situation lightly and that her health has been her top priority.

“I’ve been a little bit of a recluse,” said Serena. “I don’t have full lung capacity so I’m not sure what would happen to me. I’m sure I would be OK but I don’t want to find out.”

Cautious

Serena, set to play in the US Open, said it was fun to finally return to tennis but the idea of travelling is not one she took lightly. “I have like 50 masks that I travel with...I’m super careful with what I’ve been doing, and everyone in the Serena bubble is really protected.

“Because at the end of the day it’s cool to play tennis, but this is my life and this is my health, so I’ve been a little neurotic to an extent but that’s just what I have to be right now.”