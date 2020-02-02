Tennis

Grand double for Ankita Raina

Ankita Raina.

Ankita Raina.  

Third seed Ankita Raina beat fourth seed Chloe Paquet of France 6-3, 7-5 to clinch the title in the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Sunday.

The 171st ranked Ankita had earlier won the doubles title with Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands.

It is the 10th career singles title for the 27-year-old Ankita on the professional circuit.

