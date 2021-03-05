Tennis

Good day for Maruri sisters

Eighth seed Suhitha Maruri beat top seed Sarah Dev 6-3, 6-2 to make the final of the ITF grade-4 junior tennis her on Thursday. In the final, Suhitha will play her sister and third seed Reshma. The Maruri sisters also made the doubles final.

The results (semifinals): Boys: Nishant Dabas bt Dhruv Tangri 6-0, 6-0; Aman Dahiya bt Yuvan Nandal 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Dabas & Chirag Duhan bt Aayush Bhat & Anargha Ganguly 6-3, 6-2; Bushan Haobam & Nandal bt Albert Segura Onichtchenko (Esp) & Daksh Agarwal 6-4, 7-5.

Girls: Suhitha Maruri bt Sarah Dev 6-3, 6-2; Reshma Maruri bt Riya Uboveja 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Flo Helsen & Mirthe Moens (Bel) bt Sarah Dev & Riya Uboveja 6-2, 6-4; Reshma & Suhitha bt Hetvee Chaudhari & Pavitra Parikh 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].

