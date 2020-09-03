Garcia stuns top seed Pliskova; Osaka sails through

Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to move into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday but women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out in the tournament's biggest shock so far.
Djokovic extended his undefeated run in 2020 to 25 matches even as Pliskova was stunned in straight sets by France's Caroline Garcia, the World No. 50.
Thinking positive
World No. 1 Djokovic dropped the first set against Britain's Kyle Edmund but rallied to progress 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 inside a subdued, spectator-free Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.
Pliskova — the 28-year-old World No. 3 from the Czech Republic — suffered a miserable 6-1, 7-6(2) loss to a confident Garcia.
In the women's draw, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round, dismantling Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-1, 6-2 in just one hour and nine minutes. Unseeded Russian Varvara Gracheva dumped out French 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-0.
Remarkable collapse
Mladenovic's exit came after a remarkable collapse. The Frenchwoman led 6-1, 5-1 and failed to convert four match-points as Gracheva came roaring back to win.
India’s Divij Sharan and Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down 4-6, 6-3. 3-6 to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in one hour and 46 minutes.
