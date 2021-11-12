Tennis

Double delight for Vaidehi Chaudhari

Vaidehi Chaudhari.  

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari beat Yubrani Banrjee 6-3, 7-6(2) in the final to clinch the title in the Kaushalya Devi Doda ₹2,50,000 AITA ranking women’s tennis tournament at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium courts on Friday.

It was a double crown for Vaidehi as she had won the doubles title earlier with Farhat Aleen Qamar.

The results:

Singles (final): Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-3, 7-6(2); Semifinals: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Farhat Aleen 7-6(5), 6-1; Yubrani bt Arthi Muniyan 7-6(6), 6-0.

Doubles (final): Farhat Aleen Qamar & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Yubrani Banerjee & Jagmeet Kaur 6-1, 6-3.


