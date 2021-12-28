Tennis

Dominic Thiem to miss Australian Open

Thiem.   | Photo Credit: MICHAEL HUNDT

Dominic Thiem said on Tuesday he would miss next month’s Australian Open, delaying further his plans to rejoin after injury.

The 28-year-old 2020 US Open champion, who has been out for six months with a wrist injury, said he now planned to start at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, which begins on January 31.

Changes

“My team and I have assessed all matters and we have decided to make some changes to my initial tournament schedule...

“We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition,” said the 28-year-old in a statement.


