HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal

The Madrid Open says that top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Spanish tournament

April 22, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MADRID

AP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2023. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the Spanish event said on April 22,.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2023. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the Spanish event said on April 22,. | Photo Credit: AP

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will miss the Madrid Open, apparently due to a fitness issue, the Spanish event said on April 22.

The Madrid Open said on Twitter: “Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on court as soon as possible, Nole.”

While no specific reason was given for Djokovic’s withdrawal, he did discuss issues with his elbow recently, mostly downplaying the extent of the problem.

Rafael Nadal, who shares the record of 22 Grand Slam titles with Djokovic, said this week that he would miss the Madrid tournament due to a nagging hip injury that has sidelined him since the Australian Open in January.

The next major is the French Open starting on May 28.

The 35-year-old Djokovic has had back-to-back early exits from tournaments. He lost in the round of 16 at Monte Carlo to Lorenzo Musetti. Then, on Friday, Dusan Lajovic beat Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open, dealing him his first loss to a Serb countryman in 11 years.

The Madrid Open starts on April 24. Djokovic has won the tournament three times.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.