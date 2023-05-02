HamberMenu
Djokovic able to play at U.S. Open as vaccine mandate set to end

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his COVID vaccine status

May 02, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. File

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the U.S. Open this year after the U.S. government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the U.S. Open in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

The 35-year-old Serb was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the U.S. government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the U.S. Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from August 28-September 10 this year.

