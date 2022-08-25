Djokovic misses U.S. Open due to lack of COVID-19 vaccination

It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old Novak Djokovic will miss due to being unvaccinated

Novak Djokovic during the men’s singles final of the U..S. Open tennis championships in New York in 2021. File | Photo Credit: AP

Former men's world number one Novak Djokovic said he will not play in the U.S. Open which begins on Monday as Covid protocols mean he cannot travel to the United States.

It is the second Grand Slam the 35-year-old Serb will miss due to not being vaccinated as he was deported prior to the Australian Open earlier this year.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," tweeted Djokovic, a three-time U.S. Open champion.

Djokovic's announcement, which was widely anticipated, came hours before the draw for the final slam of the season.

Tennis legend John McEnroe has blasted the Djokovic ban as a "joke"

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're two and a half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke," said McEnroe.

Ironically, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Djokovic was allowed to compete at New York where he was champion in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

He has not played since securing a seventh Wimbledon title last month, a victory which took him to 21 Grand Slam victories, one short of Rafael Nadal's record of 22.

Only last month, Djokovic said he was "preparing to play" in the US Open where a traumatic defeat in last year's final at the hands of Daniil Medvedev dashed his hopes of a Grand Slam of the four majors.

Djokovic signed off his tweet saying he hoped to be back soon.

"Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.

"See you soon tennis world!"