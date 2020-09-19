Tennis

Data | U.S. Open 2020 the first Grand Slam since 2004 without Federer, Nadal or Djokovic in quarter-finals

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reacts after defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev the men’s singles final of the US Open tennis championship, in New York on September 13, 2020.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem reacts after defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev the men’s singles final of the US Open tennis championship, in New York on September 13, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Dominic Thiem’s maiden Grand Slam title win on Sunday, September 13, was the first men’s singles Major, in over 15 years to not have featured the big three - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - in the quarter-finals.

With the 39-year-old Federer nursing an injured knee, Djokovic disqualified after accidentally hitting a lineswoman and Nadal opting out due to COVID-19 fears, the 2020 U.S. Open marked a rare occasion without the Big-3 in the closing rounds.

Long spell broken

Starting with the 2004 Wimbledon, for 63 consecutive grandslams, at least one of the big three entered the quarter-finals, until the 2020 U.S. Open during which Djokovic got disqualified in the fourth round. The table lists how many among them reached the quarter-finals in each event. For instance, in the 2008 Australian Open all three entered the quarter-finals, while in the 2009 French Open only one of them did so.

image/svg+xml
 

A rare event

Only on four occasions in the last 70 Grand Slam events did neither of the top-two ranked players (rank at the start of the tournament was considered) enter the quarter-finals. The table lists the highest ranked player to have entered the quarter-final stage in an event.

For instance, in 2003, the highest-ranked player to enter the Wimbledon quarter-finals was Roger Federer with a ranking of 5 (The top three - Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero lost before the quarters while fourth-ranked Carlos Moya did not play).

image/svg+xml

Also read: Dominic Thiem, first since 1949 to win U.S. Open after ceding first two sets

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2020 5:04:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/data-us-open-2020-the-first-grand-slam-since-2004-without-federer-nadal-or-djokovic-in-quarter-finals/article32647859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story