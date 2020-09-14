Tennis

Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev to win US Open

Dominic Thiem, of Austria, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New York.

Dominic Thiem, of Austria, serves to Alexander Zverev, of Germany, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New York.   | Photo Credit: AP

Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in five sets and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title. 

The second seeded Austrian beat the fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marked the first time in the US Open's Open Era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2020 6:00:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/dominic-thiem-beats-alexander-zverev-to-win-us-open/article32596690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story