Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev to win US Open

He becomes the first player in 71 years to win U.S. Open after dropping 1st 2 sets of final.

Dominic Thiem produced a historic comeback to beat Alexander Zverev in five sets and win the US Open on Sunday for his first Grand Slam title.

The second seeded Austrian beat the fifth seed 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in 4hr 2min inside a near-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It marked the first time in the US Open's Open Era history that a player had recovered from losing the opening two sets to win the title.