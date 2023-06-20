Daily Quiz | On Leander Paes
Leander Paes in action during his 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to Wayne Arthurs of Australia in the first-day play in the Davis Cup World Group Qualifying Tie between Australia and India being played at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on September 20, 2002. START THE QUIZ
1 / 9 |
It is well known that Leander’s parents Jennifer and Dr. Vece Paes are both international sportspersons. In which sport did the couple don the India colours?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Jennifer in basketball and Dr. Paes in hockey
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 9 |
Name the tennis programme in Madras (now Chennai), initiated by a champion tennis family, that Leander joined as a 12-year-old and which groomed him to become a champion.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
3 / 9 |
In which year did Leander capture the junior titles at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and also reach No. 1 in the junior world rankings?
4 / 9 |
In 1996, Leander became the second athlete of independent India to win an individual medal at the OIympics. Who did he beat to claim the bronze medal?
5 / 9 |
How many men’s doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles does the champion have?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
6 / 9 |
Though they were a formidable pair, Leander and Mahesh Bhupati won only three Slams together between 1999 and 2001. At which Majors?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : 1999 Wimbledon and the 1999 and 2001 French Open
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
7 / 9 |
By winning the mixed doubles title in 2015, Leander became the second man after which all-time great to win Wimbledon titles in three decades?
8 / 9 |
Apart from the highest sporting honour (Khel Ratna), which other civilian honours have been bestowed on the tennis icon?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
9 / 9 |
Name the Ashok Kohli-helmed socio-political thriller in which Leander played the lead role.
COMMents
SHARE