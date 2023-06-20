Daily Quiz | On Leander Paes

1 / 9 | It is well known that Leander’s parents Jennifer and Dr. Vece Paes are both international sportspersons. In which sport did the couple don the India colours? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jennifer in basketball and Dr. Paes in hockey SHOW ANSWER

2 / 9 | Name the tennis programme in Madras (now Chennai), initiated by a champion tennis family, that Leander joined as a 12-year-old and which groomed him to become a champion. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy. SHOW ANSWER

3 / 9 | In which year did Leander capture the junior titles at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open and also reach No. 1 in the junior world rankings? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1990 SHOW ANSWER

4 / 9 | In 1996, Leander became the second athlete of independent India to win an individual medal at the OIympics. Who did he beat to claim the bronze medal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Fernando Meligeni SHOW ANSWER

5 / 9 | How many men’s doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam titles does the champion have? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eight men’s doubles and ten mixed doubles SHOW ANSWER

6 / 9 | Though they were a formidable pair, Leander and Mahesh Bhupati won only three Slams together between 1999 and 2001. At which Majors? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1999 Wimbledon and the 1999 and 2001 French Open SHOW ANSWER

7 / 9 | By winning the mixed doubles title in 2015, Leander became the second man after which all-time great to win Wimbledon titles in three decades? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rod Laver SHOW ANSWER

8 / 9 | Apart from the highest sporting honour (Khel Ratna), which other civilian honours have been bestowed on the tennis icon? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan SHOW ANSWER