Daily Quiz | On Leander Paes
Leander Paes, one of India’s greatest sportspersons, turned 50 on June 17. A quiz on the life and career of this phenomenal tennis player

June 20, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Leander Paes
Leander Paes in action during his 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 loss to Wayne Arthurs of Australia in the first-day play in the Davis Cup World Group Qualifying Tie between Australia and India being played at Memorial Drive in Adelaide, Australia on September 20, 2002.
1 / 9 | It is well known that Leander’s parents Jennifer and Dr. Vece Paes are both international sportspersons. In which sport did the couple don the India colours?
Answer : Jennifer in basketball and Dr. Paes in hockey
