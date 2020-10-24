Bopanna and Middelkoop in last four

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands beat Alex De Minaur and Matt Reid of Australia 6-3, 4-6, [10-4] to move into the doubles semifinals of the €472,590 ATP tennis tournament here.

In the semifinals, Bopanna and partner were scheduled to play the fifth seeds Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen of Belgium.

In the Challenger in Ismaning, Germany, seventh seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued with his good game and made the semifinals beating qualifier Daniel Masur.

In the $15,000 ITF men’s Futures in Egypt, Arjun Kadhe won the doubles title with Vladyslav Manafov of Ukraine.

The results: €472,590 ATP, Antwerp: Quarterfinals: Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Alex De Minaur & Matt Reid (Aus) 6-3, 4-6, [10-4].

€44,820 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany: Quarterfinals: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Daniel Masur (Ger) 7-5, 6-7(9), 6-3.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Final: Vladyslav Manafov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe bt Ivan Gakhov (Rus) & Georgii Kravchenko (Ukr) 6-3, 6-4.