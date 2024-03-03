GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blancaneaux clinches Delhi Open Challenger

The Frenchman overcomes the 19-year-old 6-4, 6-2 in the summit clash

March 03, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan
Triumphant: Blancaneaux’s experience came to the fore against Wong.

Triumphant: Blancaneaux’s experience came to the fore against Wong. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France played a fine all-round game to outwit the 19-year-old Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

It was the second Challenger title and 15th singles triumph in the 25-year-old Blancaneaux’s career, who was ranked a career-best 134 two years ago.

Wong, who trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, showed glimpses of his athletic game but lacked the experience to tackle a seasoned player like Blancaneaux, who controlled the flow of the match with ease.

The Frenchman served six aces that sailed beyond a diving Wong. Blancaneaux converted three of six break points to make it a crisp entertainment for the appreciative fans who had turned up in good numbers.

Blancaneaux rarely gave an opening for his opponent to find his way for a fight. The Frenchman saved the two break points he faced in the match and cruised home. He had beaten a string of high-quality opponents along the way, with considerable authority, including the second seed Adam Walton of Australia. He had dropped only one set in all in five matches.

The champion collected $11,200 and 75 ATP points. For Wong, who has won two singles titles in the ITF circuit, it was a memorable run, as he capitalised on the opening in the draw when he got a walkover from third seed and the champion of the last Challenger in Pune, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, in the second round. Wong collected $6,575 and 44 points.

The results (final): Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Coleman Wong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.