Blancaneaux clinches Delhi Open Challenger

March 03, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France played a fine all-round game to outwit the 19-year-old Coleman Wong of Hong Kong 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex here on Sunday.

It was the second Challenger title and 15th singles triumph in the 25-year-old Blancaneaux’s career, who was ranked a career-best 134 two years ago.

Wong, who trained at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, showed glimpses of his athletic game but lacked the experience to tackle a seasoned player like Blancaneaux, who controlled the flow of the match with ease.

Geoffrey Blancaneaux clinch the Delhi Open Men's Singles Finals in a nail-biting match🏆#Delhiopen#tennispic.twitter.com/SFhHjF6OtX — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 3, 2024

The Frenchman served six aces that sailed beyond a diving Wong. Blancaneaux converted three of six break points to make it a crisp entertainment for the appreciative fans who had turned up in good numbers.

Blancaneaux rarely gave an opening for his opponent to find his way for a fight. The Frenchman saved the two break points he faced in the match and cruised home. He had beaten a string of high-quality opponents along the way, with considerable authority, including the second seed Adam Walton of Australia. He had dropped only one set in all in five matches.

The champion collected $11,200 and 75 ATP points. For Wong, who has won two singles titles in the ITF circuit, it was a memorable run, as he capitalised on the opening in the draw when he got a walkover from third seed and the champion of the last Challenger in Pune, Valentin Vacherot of Monaco, in the second round. Wong collected $6,575 and 44 points.

The results (final): Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Coleman Wong (Hkg) 6-4, 6-2.