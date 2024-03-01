GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tennis | Boyer gets the better of fourth seed Svrcina

In the semifinals, Boyer will play Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. The other semifinal will be between Yuta Shimizu of Japan and Coleman Wong of Korea.

March 01, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan
Untroubled: Boyer handled the tie-breaks with authority, thanks to his strong serve, to pull through in straight sets.

| Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Tristan Boyer knocked out the fourth seed Dalibor Svrcina 7-6(2), 7-6(1) in the quarterfinals of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis at the DLTA Complex on March 1.

The 22-year-old Boyer, ranked 242 in the world, allowed his Czech opponent to fight back, as the two exchanged eight breaks of serve in the match. However, the American handled the tie-breaks with authority, thanks to his strong serve, to pull through in straight sets.

In the semifinals, Boyer will play Geoffrey Blancaneaux of France. The Frenchman unleashed his energetic game after a hesitant start to beat qualifier Philip Sekulic of Australia 7-6(3), 6-2. The Aussie had not dropped a set in four matches including two in the qualifying event. Moreover, Sekulic had not dropped more than six games in any of those matches.

Blancaneaux, who had outplayed second seed Adam Walton for the loss of three games in the second round, found a way to break Sekulic’s resistance and pulled through with ease after winning the first set.

The other semifinal will be between Yuta Shimizu of Japan and Coleman Wong of Korea.

The results: Singles: Quarterfinals: Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) bt Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) 7-5, 7-5; Coleman Wong (Hkg) bt Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) 7-6(10), 6-3; Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) 7-6(2), 7-6(1); Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Philip Sekulic (Aus) 7-6(3), 6-2.

Doubles: Semifinals: Jakob Schnaitter & Mark Wallner (Ger) bt Ray Ho (Tpe) & Calum Puttergill (Aus) 3-6, 7-6(6), [10-5]; Piotr Matuszewski (Pol) & Matthew Romios (Aus) bt Constantin Kouzmine & Maxime Janvier (Fra) 7-6(4), 6-1.

