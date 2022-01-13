Tennis

Australian open tennis draw delayed until further notice

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, January 13, 2022   | Photo Credit: AP

The Australian Open draw has been postponed until further notice, organisers said on January 13, amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's participation in the tournament.

The draw was to start at 3 pm local time (0400 GMT), but after a short delay, a tournament staffer told reporters outside the media conference room it would not go ahead.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic's visa, which could scuttle the Serbian superstar's bid for a record 21st major tennis title and 10th at Melbourne Park.


