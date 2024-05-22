Samarth Sahita won his match but India lost 2-1 to Hong Kong in the third league match of the Asia-Oceania Junior Davis Cup under-16 boys tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

India did qualify for the quarterfinals as it finished second in the group, having beaten Jordan and Indonesia. In the last-eight, India will face Group C topper Taiwan, which beat Australia 2-1 in the last league match.

Cruz Hewitt, son of former World No. 1 and Wimbledon champion Lleyton Hewitt, won his singles match for Australia, but the team lost 1-2 to Taiwan, and qualified as the second team from the group.

Host Kazakhstan, China, Japan and Korea were the other teams to make the knock-out phase.

The top four from the zone will qualify for the World Group competition to be staged later.

The results (league): Hong Kong bt India 2-1 (Siu Cheng lost to Samarth Sahita 3-6, 7-6(1), 3-6; Jack Cheng bt Aradhya Kshitij 7-5, 6-1; Jack & Siu bt Aradhya & Samarth 6-4, 6-1).