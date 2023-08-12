HamberMenu
Tamanna Takoria clinches women’s title

August 12, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Tamanna.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sports Bureau

Unseeded Tamanna Takoria defeated sixth seed Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Dream House Resort, Vaishali Nagar, on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Tamanna, who trains with coach Ankit Patel at the Tennis Vidyalaya, had defeated Renee Singh, Suhani Gaur, Anoushka Sharma and Thaniya Sarai in the earlier rounds without dropping a set.

The results (final):

Tamanna Takoria bt Sejal Bhutada 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Semifinals: Sejal bt Sonicka Jadeesh 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; Tamanna bt Renee Singh 6-1, 6-3.

