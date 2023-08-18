August 18, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

Mahabalipuram

Sweden’s Kian Martin booked a spot in the semifinals with an impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu International Surf Open World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 3,000 event at Mahabalipuram on Friday. Martin found a good rhythm with the long reeling rights, posting a solid heat total of 15.25 to overcome Joh Azuchi of Japan. He will meet another Japanese surfer, Raiha Onou, in the semifinals on Saturday. Other standouts in the quarterfinals included Tenshi Iwami (Japan), who earned a 14.50 two-wave. In the women’s section, Sara Wakita and Kana Nakashio made it to the semifinals.