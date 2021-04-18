Sunday Quiz: Take a swing at racquet sports

1. On April 18, 1915, during World War I, fighter pilot Roland Garros was shot down. He managed to glide to a landing on the German side of the lines, where he was taken prisoner. Eventually, he escaped and returned to fly again. Earlier, he had invented a wedge to fit onto the propeller to deflect any bullets that might strike it from the machine gun mounted behind it. As a tribute, one of the most celebrated sporting events and its venue are named after him. Which event that is scheduled to start on May 17 is named after this pilot?