Sunday Quiz: Take a swing at racquet sports
Sunday Quiz: Take a swing at racquet sports
Tennis is mostly mental. You win or lose the match before you even go out there: Venus Williams
1. On April 18, 1915, during World War I, fighter pilot Roland Garros was shot down. He managed to glide to a landing on the German side of the lines, where he was taken prisoner. Eventually, he escaped and returned to fly again. Earlier, he had invented a wedge to fit onto the propeller to deflect any bullets that might strike it from the machine gun mounted behind it. As a tribute, one of the most celebrated sporting events and its venue are named after him. Which event that is scheduled to start on May 17 is named after this pilot?
1. This is a 2017 American documentary film about famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri and his troubled relationship with his top player, Andre Agassi. It is about how his relentless desire to win cost him his relationships with the people he valued most. The title of the film refers to the fact that relationships mean nothing to him and also refers to a basic rule in the scoring system in tennis. What is the name of the documentary?
1. Toni, one of the most successful coaches, introduced his elder brother Sebastian’s three-year-old son to tennis. The kid was actually right-handed but his uncle started coaching him and made him play left-handed, as this was a natural advantage on a tennis court. The nephew went on to be the first and only left-hander as of 2020 to get four Grand Slam titles and the longest win streak on clay courts. Who are the nephew and uncle?
1. This term is associated primarily with tennis but also golf and baseball (though with varying uses). However, its origins can actually be traced back to a card game, as far back as 1800, where it described winning all 13 tricks in a game of bridge. What interesting term is this that is now used to describe the act of winning the highest-paying events?
1. This player began playing tennis at the age of four and won the Czechoslovakian national tennis championship at 15, before defecting to the U.S. at 19 and taking up citizenship there. The player went on to win 369 titles over a great career, including 59 major titles and a record nine Wimbledon wins. Who is this trailblazing tennis star and activist?
1. This is a sport where two teams of 10 players with racquets compete against each other on a field. The sport is played with tennis balls and you score by throwing a tennis ball into a goal. The goal is defended by a goalkeeper who can deflect the ball only with a racquet. This is a fast-paced sport known by a name that combines the two sports from which the equipment and rules are taken. What is the name of this sport?
1. Esther Vergeer was a number one player in her sport and had a fantastic career until she retired in 2013, with a 470-match winning streak. She has won 21 major singles titles and, when she retired, the last match she had lost was in 2003. What sport did this incredible player play that got her seven Paralympic titles?
1. There are many records in tennis that are close to unbeatable, and one of them is this player who in between Wimbledon 2005 and Australia 2010 reached 18 major finals in 19 chances. He is currently the only player to win two grand slams five consecutive times and one of only four players to have won a career grand slam on three different surfaces. Who is this player who was ranked number one for 310 weeks?
1. David Foster Wallace used to play competitive tennis but as he grew older, he found that he couldn’t compete at the higher levels. His love for the sport didn’t fade, however, and he started writing about tennis. In 2016, a posthumous collection of his journalistic essays was released with a clever title that references an integral part of the sport and also a complex subject in physics. What is the name of the book that should make you think about either the racquet or black holes?
1. A study by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, which examined the link between various sports and the risk of early death, identified racquet sports as the best for helping people live a longer life. This may be explained by a form of movement that racquet sports offer that other sports typically do not. This particular type or direction of movement results in improved balance and weight-shifting, which may lower the risk of falls. What is the physical movement involved?