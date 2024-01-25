GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom denies reports of her retirement

‘I I still have hunger to achieve more and focusing on my fitness. Whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,’says star Indian boxer.

January 25, 2024 09:41 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - KOLKATA:

Y. B. Sarangi
‘I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports,’ said London Olympics bronze medallist boxer Mary Kom, refuting her retirement reports.

‘I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports,’ said London Olympics bronze medallist boxer Mary Kom, refuting her retirement reports. | Photo Credit: AP

Six-time World champion and London Olympics bronze medallist boxer M.C. Mary Kom has denied media reports about her retirement from the sport.

“I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it,” said Mary.

Also read: Mary Kom urges Indian boxers to stay focused to ensure best performance at the Worlds

“I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.”

Mary clarified her statement which she made at an event on Wednesday.

“I was attending a school event at Dibrugarh on January 24 where I was motivating children. I said I still have hunger of achieving (laurels) in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,” she said.

-

Related Topics

boxing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.