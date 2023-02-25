HamberMenu
Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra to lead Indian challenge

Sharath along with Sathiyan, Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario will lead the charge in the men’s singles draw for India.

February 25, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Panjim

PTI
Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian challenge in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender.

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian challenge in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnansekaran and Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian challenge in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender, scheduled to be held here from February 27 to March 5.

This is the first time Goa is hosting the tournament.

Sharath along with Sathiyan, Payas Jain and Wesley Do Rosario will lead the charge in the men’s singles draw for India, while the women’s singles will see Manika spearhead the challenge with Sreeja Akula and Suhana Saini.

The main draw of the event will start from March 1, after two days of qualifications.

“The WTT Star Contender Goa marks a special moment for table tennis in India and I am thrilled to be a part of this landmark event.

“I strongly believe that this event will offer a unique platform for India to demonstrate its ability to host more world-class table tennis events and drive growth and development of the sport within the country,” said Sharath.

Leading the international challenge at the WTT Star Contender Goa will be reigning Olympic champion from China, Ma Long, world No.1 Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Tomokazu Harimoto and Truls Moregardh in the men’s singles draw while the women’s singles will see four of the top 5 paddlers in action including world No. 1 Sun Yingsha and reigning Olympic champion Chen Meng.

