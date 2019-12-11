Races

War Hammer, Snowdon, Gift Of Grace, Electra and Roman Senator excel

War Hammer, Snowdon, Gift Of Grace, Electra and Roman Senator excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Dec. 11)

Inner sand:

1000m: Harmonia (Arvind) 1-12, 600/40.5. Moved well.

1200m: Royal Resolution (rb) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Maintains form.

1400m: Roma Victor (Chetan K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Night Secret (Mark), a 2-y-o (Whatsthescript - Cherokee Star) (rb) 44. They moved together. Kasauli (Rayan) 44.5. Moved freely. Ideological (Antony) 43. In fine trim. Legend Is Back (rb) 44. Worked well. Cosmos (Irvan) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Wings Of Desire (rb), Anne Boleyn (Vaibhav) 1-12.5, 600/44.5. They pleased. Smile Of Joy (Raja Rao), Silver Eclipse (A. Imran) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Snowdon (David Allan) 1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display.

1200m: Indian Pharaoh (David Allan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Stretched out well. Flaming Orange (R. Marshall), Benediction (Irvan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They impressed. Gift Of Grace (Irvan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. In pink of condition.

1400m: War Hammer (Suraj) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Roman Senator (David Allan) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Electra (R. Marshall) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

