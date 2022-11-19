Tignanello, Knotty Charmer, Aldgate, Contador, Adjustment and Artemis Ignacia impress

November 19, 2022 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Tignanello, Knotty Charmer, Aldgate, Contador, Adjustment and Artemis Ignacia impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Nov 19).

Inner sand: 600m: My Solitaire (Ashok) 39. Impressed. Watchmystars (rb) 39. In fine condition.

1200m: Moon’s Blessing (Shreyas) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Shaped well.

1400m: Yukan (Darshan) 1-36, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. A good display. Disruptor (Darshan) 1-35, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Moved attractively.

Outer sand: 600m: Chul Bul Rani (rb), The Omega Man (rb) 44.5. They moved on the bit. Norwegian Wood (S. John), Green Wich (Likith) 43. They are in fine trim.

1000m: August (Likith), Aralina (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/42. A notable pair. Mystic Eye (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/42. In fine condition. Capriati (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Promise Kept (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/43. Moved well. My Vision (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Panama (Chetan K), Jokshan (R. Ravi) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-15, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Jersey Legend (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Pleased. Schafenberg (Shreyas) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Ruling Goddess (Darshan) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Flying Quest (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine shape. Queen Envied (Rozario), Dr Logan (B. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. A Star Is Born (Adarsh) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Prana (Girish), Knotty Challenger (S. Shareef) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Pneuma (rb), Heavenly Light (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. They finished level. Pinnacle Point (S. John) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Banksy (Akram), Mighty Swallow (Qureshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former finished a length ahead. Twilight Tornado (S. Shareef) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Contador (Likith), Czar (S. John) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Adjustment (Akram), Prime Abbess (Qureshi) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Isnt She Beautiful (Aliyar), La Reina (Akram) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43 Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Philosophy (Akram) 1-43, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Pleased. Aldgate (S. John) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. A fine display. Once You Go Black (Qureshi) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. In fine nick. Tignanello (Salman K), Automatic (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Super Gladiator (Chetan K), Memoriter (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished six lengths ahead. Shan E Azeem (R. Ravi) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. In fine trim. Artemis Ignacia (Vivek) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently.