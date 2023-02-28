Supreme Dance, Wall Street, Forseti, Stormy Ocean and Fast Pace excel

February 28, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Supreme Dance, Wall Street, Forseti, Stormy Ocean and Fast Pace excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 28).

Inner sand:

600m: Agera (R. Pradeep) 40. Moved well. The Beginning (R. Ravi) 39.5. Strode out well.

1000m: Successful (Shinde), Asagiri (Yash) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Amreli (Srinath) 43. Maintains form. Kind Of Magic (Suraj) 44. In fine trim. Irish Coffee (rb), Loving Pearl (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Saigon (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (Aliyar) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Musterion (rb), Star Admiral (rb) 44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Foi (Bhawani S) 43. Moved impressively.

1000m: Tough Cookie (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/43. Worked well. Pharazon (Rozario) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Artemis Ignacia (Likith) 1-13.5, 600/42. Shaped well.

1200m: Queen Spirit (Darshan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Art Gallery (A. Imran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 60043. Pleased. Step Up Girl (Nazerul), Square The Circle (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead. Forseti (Antony) 1-25, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Hunting Goddess (P.S. Chouhan), Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Former started five lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Granpar (Neeraj), Pazel (P. Trevor) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Indian Blues (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 39. Eased up.

1400m: Wall Street (Suraj), Hoofed Wonder (Shinde) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Pink Jasmine (P. Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Fast Pace (P.S. Chouhan), Rightly Noble (Rayan) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Supreme Dance (Yash), My Opinion (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1600m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-59, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Kallania (rb), Pavarotti (Likith) 1-28, (1,200-600) 37.5. Latter stop galloping near 400m. Aquamatic (Salman K), Kulsum (Rozario) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40. They took a level jump and finished together. Armory (Kiran Rai), Ice Storm (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out well and finished level. Sand Castle (rb) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Star Glory (Shinde) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43. Took a good jump. Fearless Joey (Yash), King Pompous (Prabhakaran) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Blackstone (P. Mani), The Omega Man (Naveen K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. Former dropped the rider soon after the start. Del Mar (rb), Macron (R. Pradeep) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Lagos (Suraj), Silkwood (Rozario) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Douglas (Indrajeet), Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-21, (1,200-600) 39. They took a good jump and finished level. Mars (Likith) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40. Jumped out well. Wild Emperor (Rayan), Debonair (B. Nayak) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished distance ahead. Clyde Star (rb, Silver Bullet (P. Mani) 1-29, (1,200-600) 48. Latter stop galloping soon after the start. Belvedere (Tousif K), Harmonia (B. Nayak) 1-30, (1,200-600) 49. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ooh La La (P. Mani) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Jumped out well.