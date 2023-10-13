HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace work well

October 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Supreme Dance and Glorious Grace worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 13).

Outer sand:

1000m: Aretha (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Eased up.

Inner sand:

800m: Constant Variable (Ramandeep) 56, 600/41.5. Moved well. Pacific (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.

1000m: Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Romualdo (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Dance (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Glorious Grace (rb) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Well in hand. Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Edmund (Ram Nandan) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Unextended.

Noted on Thursday — Oct. 12.

Outer sand:

800m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

Inner sand:

800m: Speculation (Farhan Alam) 59.5, 600/46. Easy. Proposed (rb) 1-2, 600/47. Easy. Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 57.5, 600/44. In good Shape. Western Girl (rb), Royal Falcon (rb) 58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level.

1000m: Gods Plan (rb) 1-12, 800/59, 600/45. Handy. Glorious Grace (Inayat), Zen Zero (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Former started and finished three lengths in front. Stormbosis (rb) 1-14, 800/1-0.5, 600/47. Easy. Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari), Royal Supremacy (rb) 1-11.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead. Daiyamondo (rb), The Sting (rb) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They impressed. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. Easy.

1200m: Desert Star (rb), Glorious Evensong (rb) 1-33, 1,000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. They were easy. Abilitare (rb), Abnegator (rb) 1-31, (1200-600) 45. They moved freely.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.