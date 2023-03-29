Supernatural and Arabian Phoenix shine

March 29, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Mumbai:

Supernatural and Arabian Phoenix shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Mar. 29) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: It’s My Time (P. Vinod) 39. Moved fluently. Gangster (rb) 40. Easy. Believe (H.G. Rathod) 41. Easy. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 42. Easy. Whatsinaname (C.S. Jodha) 42. Easy.

800m: Raisina Star (Zameer) 53, 600/37. Moved well. Charlie (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Worked well. Brave Beauty (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Arbitrage (app) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Zarak (V. Bunde) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely. Mojito (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/39. Good work.

1200m: Pride’s Prince (C.S. Jodha), Dexa (Mustakim) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was pushed to finish level.

1400m: Floyd (Zervan), Uzi (rb) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand: 800m: Ashwa Bravo (Chouhan) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Jet Typhoon (Nazil) 51, 600/40. Urged in the last part. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Madras Cheque (Neeraj), Euphoric (T.S. Jodha) 55, 600/41. Former was superior.

1000m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Come Back Please (Chouhan) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pressed. Souza (N. Bhosale), Zborowski (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41. Pair level.

1200m: Coeur De Lion (J. Chinoy) 1-21, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Stretched. Tough Cookie (Chouhan) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Slightly urged. Cordelia (Chouhan), Sierra Dela Plata (Neeraj) 1-25, 1000/1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Both moved together freely.

1600m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 1-49, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings.