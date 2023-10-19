HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Star Glory lives up to the billing in Mysore District Cup

October 19, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Star Glory (Suraj Narredu up) won the Mysore District Cup, the main event of the races held here on Thursday (Oct 19). The winner is owned by M/s. Daulat Chhabria & S. Narredu.

The results:

1. CHIRAPUNJI PLATE: ARMAMENT (Gautam Raj) 1, Star Citizen (Hindu S) 2, Akasi (Inayat) 3 and Sky Princess (R. Pradeep) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m, 25.59s. ₹251 (w), 32, 16 and 14 (p), SHP: 63, THP: 51, FP: 1,789, Q: 669, Trinella: 14,656, Exacta: 33,507 (carried over). Favourite: Code Of Honour. Owner: Mr. Dilipkumar D Mehta. Trainer: Ranjeet Shinde.

2. AUTUMN BLUE PLATE: MASTERS MIND (A. Baandal) 1, Apollo Light (P. Surya) 2, Shooting Venus (S. John) 3 and D Admiral (T. Pavan) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.29s. ₹23 (w), 14, 17 and 25 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 61, FP: 74, Q: 56, Trinella: 1,310, Exacta: 7,218. Favourite: Masters Mind. Owner: Mr. Suchit Jayaraj Shah. Trainer: M. Bobby.

3. SRI KANTEERAVA NARASIMHARAJA SPORTS CLUB TROPHY: PARKER (Srinath) 1, D Roman Power (Koshi K) 2, Great Hope (L.A. Rozario) 2 and Deemed To Fire (Angad) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 38.06s. Rs. 39 (w), 10, 20 and 17 (p), SHP: 36, THP: 36, FP: 235, Q: 82, Trinella: 787, Exacta: 3,341. Favourite: D Roman Power. Owner: Mr. P. Nalin Kumar. Trainer: Joseph Awale.

4. K. THAMMANNA GOWDA MEMORIAL TROPHY: BRAVE TROOPER (A.K. Aniket) 1, Court Jester (Faiz) 2, Indian Glory (Abhishek Mhatre) 3 and Black Coffee (R. Pradeep) 4. 10-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 1m, 10.87s. ₹14 (w), 10, 19 and 13 (p), SHP: 80, THP: 34, FP: 166, Q: 171, Trinella: 450, Exacta: 1,040. Favourite: Brave Trooper. Owners: M/s. Rakesh, B.P. Devaraja & Tajamul Waseem Khan. Trainer: Rakesh.

5. MYSORE DISTRICT CUP: STAR GLORY (Suraj) 1, Segera (Angad) 2, Ravishing Form (S. Saqlain) 3 and Peyo (Salman Khan) 4. 3-1/4, Nose and 3-1/4. 1m, 23.29s. ₹20 (w), 18 and 11 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 37, FP: 160, Q: 113, Trinella: 387, Exacta: 1,961. Favourite: Star Glory. Owners: M/s. Daulat Chhabria & S. Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. I): FOUR WHEEL DRIVE (Inayat) 1, Sea Blush (Hindu S) 2, Mystical Merkabah (Angad) 3 and Southern Power (Srinath) 4. Shd, 2 and 3. 1m, 25.22s. ₹43 (w), 14, 18 and 18 (p), SHP: 50, THP: 79, FP: 243, Q: 123, Trinella: 613, Exacta: 2,151. Favourite: Southern Power. Owners: M/s. Akshay Karan, Syed Nawaz Hussain & V. Krishna Das. Trainer: S. Dominic.

7. ALEKONA TROPHY (Div. II): SOLO PRINCE (Darshan) 1, Sekhmet (Hindu S) 2, Cinco De Mayo (G. Vivek) 3 and Eco Friendly (A. Ramu) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and Shd. 1m, 24.73s. ₹44 (w), 16, 21 and 13 (p), SHP: 58, THP: 54, FP: 320, Q: 156, Trinella: 1,048, Exacta: 15,507. Favourite: Cinco De Mayo. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Kumar & Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

Jackpot: ₹1,329 (seven tkts.); Runner-up: 66 (60 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 2,645 (one tkt.); Treble (i): 346 (five tkts.); (ii): 475 (four tkts.).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.