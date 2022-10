Spring Grove, Phenom, Agostini Carracci and Petronia impress

October 12, 2022 18:12 IST

October 12, 2022 18:12 IST

Spring Grove, Phenom, Agostini Carracci and Petronia impressed when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Oct. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Excellent Star (Rupesh) 40. Easy. Brazos (Parmar) 41. Easy. Phenom (Parmar) 35. Excelled.

800m: Fast Rain (Parmar) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. Baby Bazooka (Nazil) 53, 600/37. Moved well. Meridia (V. Jodha) 51, 600/39. Slightly urged. Agostini Carracci (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved impressively. Vinvent Van Gogh (Mosin), Dyf (C.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Former was easy while the latter was urged to end level. Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Turmeric Tower (M. Alam) 49, 600/37. Responded well. Gilt Edge (Ranjane) 49, 600/38. Worked well. Tureci (J. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Pressed. Petronia (Nazil) 48, 600/36. Moved attractively. Sky Storm (C.S. Jodha) 56, 600/41. Easy. Michigan (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Slightly urged. Son Of A Gun (S. Chinoy) 49, 600/36. Good. Emrys (app) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Royal Castle (M. Alam) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved freely. Fortunate Son (Parmar) 1-3, 800/48, 600/36. Stretched. Spring Grove (Dhebe) 1-2, 800/48, 600/36. Impressed. Dangerous (C.S. Jodha) 1-7, 800/51, 600/38. Ignore the last run. Rubik Star (Rupesh) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. Easy. Juiced (Dhebe) 1-5, 800/50, 600/36. Urged. Coeur De Lion (S. Chinoy) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved well. Renaissance Art (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Moved freely.

1200m: Monarchy (Nazil) 1-27, 600/42. Easy.