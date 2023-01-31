HamberMenu
Son Of A Gun, Coeur Delion and Wall Street show out 

January 31, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Son Of A Gun, Coeur Delion and Wall Street showed out when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 31) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Esfir (rb) 39. Moved freely. Cellini (P. Shinde) 41. Easy.

800m: Mighty Wings (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Good work. Blue God (Suraj Narredu), Giant King (Neeraj) 51, 600/38. Former started five lengths behind and finished a distance ahead. Former pleased. Count Of Savoy (Shelar) 53, 600/39. Moved well. San Salvatore (Nazil) Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 53, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1000m: Moment Of Madness (Gore), Nelson River (Ajinkya) 1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Former superior. Son Of A Gun (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. My Princess (A. Gaikwad) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Granpar (C. Umesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. King’s Ransom (Chouhan) 1-11, 600/42. Moved fluently. Successor (Vinod) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Snowfall (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Moved well. Coeur De Lion (Mustakim) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved impressively. Smiles Of Fortune (Suraj Narredu), Lord Fenicia (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Kiefer (Hamir), Fancy Nancy (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former made up five lengths and easily finished level. Jerusalem (Suraj Narredu), Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Vincent Van Gogh (Gagandeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Slightly urged.

1400m: Wall Street (Suraj Narredu), Giant Star (Neeraj) 1-35, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started four lengths behind and easily finished four lengths ahead. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 1-37, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pressed in the last part.

1800m: Supernatural (Kirtish) 2-8, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved fluently.

Outer sand:

800m: Arabian Phoenix (Nazil) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Galway Bay (Shelar), Adamas (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former was superior.

1000m: Fighton (Parmar), Pure (D.A. Naik) 1-11, 600/43. Former better.

Gate practice noted on the inner sand: 800m: Mariana (N. Bhosale) 57, 600/43. Easy. Dashmesh Dancer (Vinod), Ashford (Mosin) 1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Former finished five lengths ahead. Booster Shot (Antony Raj), Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) and Sky Commander (V. Bunde) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Booster Shot who finished well ahead was the pick. Whatsinaname (C. Umesh) 54, 600/40. Moved well.

