Soft Whisper, Multiwave, Felix and Terminator excel

February 13, 2023 - CHENNAI

Soft Whisper, Multiwave, Felix and Terminator excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 13).

Outer sand: 1000m: Multiwave (S. Kabdhar), Masterpiece (Manikandan) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Former pleased. Vinamrao (Indrajeet Kumar), Felix (S.A. Amit) 1-14, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Latter strode out well and finished two lengths ahead. Terminator (Yash Narredu) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Retains form. Winning Legacy (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-17, 800/59.5, 600/45. Handy.

1200m: Soft Whisper (Manikandan), Annexed (S. Kabdhar) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/56, 600/42.5. Former moved impressively and finished three lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Sunny Isles (A.M. Tograllu) 41. Stretched out well. Gingersnap (Farhan Alam) 42.5. Urged.

800m: Reign Illustrious (Farid Ansari), Bohemian Grandeur (rb) 1-0, 600/44. They were urged and finished level. Precious Grey (P.S. Kaviraj), Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 48. They were easy and level.

1000m: Happiness (C. Brisson), Lady Royal (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/47.5.They were easy. Sangavai (R. Manish), a 3-y-o (Fiero - Foxy Mane) (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. They finished level. Asio (Yash Narredu), Great Spirit (rb) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front. Golden Bella (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/1-1, 600/47.5. Eased up. A 3-y-o (Tale of a champion - Mountain Stream (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy. Wolf Creek (rb), Martingale (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely.

Noted on Sunday (Feb. 12): Outer sand: 1000m: Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Storm Breaker (S. Imran) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Former is in fine condition.

Inner sand: 600m: Bella Amor Farid Ansari) 43. Unextended.

1000m: Asio (M. Bhaskar), Great Spirit (S. Imran) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47. Former finished four lengths in front. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Wakanda (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Gajabo Grande (rb), Fine Promise (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. They were extended and finished together. Sparkleberry (Farhan Alam) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44. Shaped well.