Silver Bells, Wall Street and Eaton Square excel

November 29, 2022 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Mumbai

Silver Bells, Wall Street and Eaton Square excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 29) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: 2/y/o Ariyana Star (Mustakim), Renaissance Art (rb) 39. Former ended four lengths in front. Blue’s Pride (Peter), Kissling (rb) 42. Pair easy. Lord Vader (rb) 40. Easy. Pepper (rb) 40. Easy. Tasman (rb) 41. Easy.

800m: Bombay (Mustakim) 53, 600/41. Urged.

1000m: Michigan (J. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Scottish Scholar (Nazil), Murwara Princess (Merchant) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. My Treasure (Peter) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/o Eaton Square (S.J. Sunil), Jerusalem (H.M. Akshay) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Hooves Of Thunder (Peter) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39. Urged in the last part. Fortune Teller (Merchant), Toofan (Nazil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Dufy (Merchant), Anoushka (Nazil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1200m: Silver Bells (H.M. Akshay), Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Former strode out well and easily finished five lengths ahead. Note the former.

1400m: Wall Street (S.J. Sunil), Giant Star (H.M. Akshay) 1-34, 1200/1-19 , 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/37. Former comfortably beat the latter by five lengths.

Outer strip of race track: 600m: 2/y/o Surfrider/Circus Ring (rb) 40. Easy.

1200m: Attained (P. Shinde), Volare (Shelar) 1-18, 1000/1-3, 800/49, 600/36. Former was superior. Alejandro (Bhawani), Diainne (Rupesh) 1-19, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/36. Former made up four lengths and finished level.