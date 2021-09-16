Siege Perilous and Bernardini impress

Siege Perilous and Bernardini impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 16).

Outer sand: 1000m: Choir (rb) 1-16, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Urged.

Inner sand: 600m: A 2-y-o (Top Class-Whistling Strait) (rb), Samdaniya (rb) 47. They were easy and level. Country’s Moon (rb), Epistoiary (rb) 44.5. Lord Of The Turf (Farid Ansari) 43. Easy. Fantastic Hit (rb) 45. Moved freely. Fine Teak (rb) 47.5. Sovereignaire (Farid Ansari) 45. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper-Alize) (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka-Enaksi) (rb) 48. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 40. Fit.

800m: Shalem (Nikhil Naidu) 1-1.5, 600/48. Moved freely. Azeria (Azfar Syeed) 1-0, 600/44.5. Handy. Siege Perilous (D.S. Deora), Durango (Koshi Kumar) 52.5, 600/38.5. Former, who is in fine nick, started four lengths behind and easily finished a length in front. Eagle Bluff (Yash Narredu) 56, 600/42.5. Worked well. Esteva (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/41.5. Unextended. Wonder Blaze (C. Umesh) 1-3, 600/48. Berrettini (rb), Wonder Walk (rb) 59, 600/45. They shaped well. Swiss Agatta (rb), a 2-y-o (Roderic O’Connor-Star Goddess) (rb) 1-0, 600/45. They finished together. A 2-y-o (Hymn-Sublimely Single) (rb), Rajputana (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. They were easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Tenth Star-She’s An Ace) (rb), a 2-y-o (Top Class-Annie Oakley) (rb) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45. Latter better. That’s My Class (K.V. Baskar) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/45.5. Easy. Bernardini (D.S. Deora), Chapmans Square (K.V. Baskar) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/41. Former showed out. Diamond And Pearls (Nikhil Naidu), Radical Review (Azfar Syeed) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.5. They moved freely. Bossinova (rb) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved under the whip. Queen Of Fame (rb), Icy River (C. Umesh) 1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished together. Mister Moonlight (C. Umesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 800/1-0, 600/47.5. Moved on the bit. Victory Walk (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up.