Siege Courageous, Regal Aristocracy, Ramiel, Knight Defensor and Christofle impress

June 18, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Regal Aristocracy, Ramiel, Knight Defensor and Christofle, impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 17).

Inner sand:

1200m: Marzgovel (Shreyas S) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40. Moved well.

1400m: Shabelle (Akshay K) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Pleased. Moon’s Blessing (Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-20.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

600m: Queen Regnant (rb), Kamaria (Bnhawani) 45. They moved on the bit. Shadow Of The Moon (Abhay S), Indian Sniper (Deepak S) 44. They moved freely.

1000m: The Beginning (Chetan K) 1-14.5, 45. Easy. Aldgate (S. John) 1-10.5, 600/41.5. Impressed. The Beginning (Chethan K) 1-15, 600/45. Handy. Zaza (P.P. Dhebe), Exuma (N.S. Parmar) 1-15, 600/44. Former moved well. Exelero (T.S. Jodha) 1-15, 600/45. Strode out well.

1200m: Sea God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Strode out well. Siege Courageous (Mudassar), Siege Perilous (G. Vivek) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Latter saddle slipped and finished five lengths behind. Sea God (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Stretched. Ramiel (Hindu S) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Pleased. Fire Power (S.K. Paswan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Extended. Super Gladiator (Chethan K) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600.43. Worked well. Irish Rockstar (P.S. Chouhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Norwegian Sood (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Good. Prophecy (Saqlain), Regal Aristocracy (P.S. Chouhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Knight Defensor (Trevor), Adjustment (Saqlain) 1-44, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former finished three lengths in front. Czar (Antony) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Impressed. Victoria Punch (rb), Anadale (Saqlain) 1-44/5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. They finished together. Christofle (Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. In fine nick. Amazing Attraction (Akshay K), Nyaya (Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

