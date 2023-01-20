Siege Courageous, Disruptor, Only You, Maroon, Del Pico and Always Happy excel

January 20, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Siege Courageous, Disruptor, Only You, Maroon, Del Pico and Always Happy excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: Tripitaka (Likith), Kensington Court (Rozario) 40.5. They moved on the bit. Emma (Rozario) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Imperial Blue (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Sassy (Vaibhav) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well.

1200m: White Roses (P. Trevor) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. Pleased. Czarevitch (Vaibhav), Elpenor (P. Trevor) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1400m: Moon’s Blessing (P. Trevor) 1-34.5, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40. Moved fluently. Impiana (Rozario) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved attractively.

1600m: Prague (P. Trevor) 1-50.5, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/40.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Accumulate (Darshan) 45.5. Easy.

1000m: Last Wish (Indrajeet) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Maroon (Saqlain) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Always Happy (Saqlain) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Siege Courageous (Saqlian) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/40.5. A pleasing display.

1400m: Del Pico (P. Trevor), Automatic (Rozario) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. Montelena (Vaibhav) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Only You (Shinde) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.

1600m: Disruptor (Darshan) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Fit for the fray.