August 19, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - BENGALURU

Shamrock, who has been well-prepared, is expected to score in the Leading Stud Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Aug 19).

False rails (width about 2m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BETWAY WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-over, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Emeraldo (5) Arvind K 62.5, 2. Air Blast (2) Likith Appu 61.5, 3. Dawn Rising (7) Rayan 61.5, 4. Chiraag (1) Inayat 61, 5. Ultimate Chance (9) G. Vivek 61, 6. Mega Success (4) Vivek 60, 7. Akasi (3) Chethan K 59, 8. Elite Agent (8) Angad 58.5 and 9. Max Mueller (6) Shreyas S 56.

1. CHIRAAG, 2. EMERALDO, 3. ULTIMATE CHANCE

2. RACING OFFICIALS TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2.00: 1. Caesars Palace (6) S. Shareef 60, 2. Super Sapphire (2) Yash 57, 3. Cat Whiskers (5) G. Vivek 56.5, 4. Breeze Bluster (11) Akshay K 54, 5. Phoebe (4) Inayat 54, 6. Samachar (1) Likith Appu 54, 7. Crimson Star (10) Salman Khan 53.5, 8. Estefania (9) Antony 53.5, 9. Kallania (3) R. Pradeep 53.5, 10. Striking Eyes (7) Vinod Shinde 53 and 11. Superhero (8) Shreyas S 52.

1. BREEZE BLUSTER, 2. CAT WHISKERS, 3. SUPER SAPPHIRE

3. SAYONARA STAKES (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2.30: 1. Millbrook (8) S. John 61, 2. Southern Dynasty (1) Inayat 60, 3. Chinky Pinky (2) R. Pradeep 54, 4. Sacred Creator (7) Angad 54, 5. Burst Of Blaze (6) B. Nayak 53.5, 6. The Strikingly (4) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. Mighty Swallow (3) Arvind S 53 and 8. First Royalist (5) P. Surya 50.5.

1. MILLBROOK, 2. THE STRIKINGLY, 3. MIGHTY SWALLOW

4. CHAMPION TRAINER TROPHY (1,600m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3.00: 1. Fearless Joey (2) M. Prabhakaran 56, 2. High Tribute (7) Hindu S 56, 3. Imperial Gesture (4) Akshay K 56, 4. Sian (5) J.H. Arul 56, 5. Stravinsky (6) Trevor 56, 6. Norwegian Wood (1) Antony 54.5, 7. Regal Aristocracy (3) Neeraj 54.5 and 8. Sensations (8) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. IMPERIAL GESTURE, 2. STRAVINSKY, 3. SIAN

5. LEADING OWNER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 6-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Michigan Melody (1) S. John 62, 2. Smithsonian (4) Likith Appu 59, 3. Anakin (6) Vivek 56, 4. Golden Time (2) Inayat 55.5, 5. Skyfire (3) P. Surya 55.5, 6. Ultimate Striker (5) G. Vivek 52.5, 7. Chisox (7) Shreyas S 50 and 8. Chul Bul Rani (8) S. Shareef 50.

1. MICHIGAN MELODY, 2. GOLDEN TIME, 3. SKYFIRE

6. CHAMPION JOCKEY TROPHY (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Lord Frankel (2) S. John 60.5, 2. Balor (3) Inayat 60, 3. Victoria Punch (7) Antony 60, 4. Nikolina (5) Akshay K 58.5, 5. Measure Of Time (6) Rayan 55.5, 6. Wild Emperor (4) Trevor 55.5, 7. Top Dancer (1) Hindu S 53 and 8. Stellar Gold (8) G. Vivek 52.5.

1. TOP DANCER, 2. NIKOLINA, 3. WILD EMPEROR

7. LEADING STUD TROPHY (1,400m), rated 70 & above, 4.30: 1. Yukan (9) Trevor 60, 2. Sea Lion (8) J.H. Arul 59.5, 3. Shamrock (6) Yash 59.5, 4. Slainte (3) C. Umesh 55, 5. Last Wish (5) Antony 53.5, 6. Forever Together (2) P. Tejeshwar 53, 7. Prince Abir (7) Shreyas S 53, 8. Knight In Hooves (4) Vinod Shinde 52.5 and 9. Peyo (1) Salman Khan 51.5.

1. SHAMROCK, 2. YUKAN, 3. SEA LION

8. RACING OFFICIALS TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5.00: 1. Roman Spirit (8) Inayat 60.5, 2. Capriati (1) S. John 60, 3. Bold Act (3) M. Prabhakaran 59, 4. Ooh La La (4) Arvind K 58, 5. Slice Of Heaven (9) P. Surya 57, 6. Asagiri (2) Yash 55.5, 7. My Visionary (10) Rayan 54, 8. The Gallery Time (5) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Diamond Hooves (6) G. Vivek 53.5 and 10. Debonair (7) Tousif 52.5.

1. ROMAN SPIRIT, 2. OOH LA LA, 3. ASAGIRI

Day’s best: SHAMROCK

Double: IMPERIAL GESTURE - TOP DANCER

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.