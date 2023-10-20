HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shamrock obliges in the Governor’s Cup

October 20, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU:

S. Narredu-trained Shamrock (Suraj Narredu up), won the Governor’s Cup, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Oct 20). The winner is owned by M/s. M. Ravi, Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer S. Narredu won three races on the day.

The results:

1. SPECTACULAR QUEST PLATE: FEARLESS JOEY (Suraj) 1, Bruce Almighty (Srinath) 2, Irish Rockstar (S. Saqlain) 3 and D Gold Star (S. Qureshi) 4. 7-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m, 36.08s. ₹15 (w), 10 and 22 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 36, FP: 58, Q: 53, Trinella: 147, Exacta: 718. Favourite: Fearless Joey. Owners: Kunal Gupta Stud Farm LLP & Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. YADAVAGIRI PLATE: ROYAL TITLE (Darshan) 1, Against All Odds (A.K. Aniket) 2, Unity (M. Naveen) 3 and White Lies (Koshi K) 4. 3/4, 4 and 1/2. 1m, 25.54s. ₹80 (w), 18, 13 and 10 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 56, FP: 657, Q: 121, Trinella: 839, Exacta: 39,267. Favourite: Unity. Owners: M/s. Kiran K.S & P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: Dinesh Pujar.

3. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. II): THE GREY GERANIUM (M. Naveen) 1, Jersey Legend (S. Shareef) 2, Chiraag (T. Pavan) 3 and D Don King (Jagadeesh) 4. 3-3/4, 7-1/4 and 1. 1m, 11.68s. ₹17 (w), 10, 15 and 12 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 27, FP: 73, Q: 32, Trinella: 107, Exacta: 1,191. Favourite: The Grey Geranium. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

4. A.R. SUBRAMANYA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY: ETERNAL PRINCESS (P. Siddaraju) 1, Kingofthejungle (Angad) 2, Michigan Melody (Prabhu K) 3 and Viva La Vida (A. Merchant) 4. Not run: Gold Kite. 1-1/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.35s. ₹30 (w), 10, 21 and 20 (p), SHP: 53, THP: 40, FP: 332, Q: 265, Trinella: 1,476, Exacta: 37,866 (carried over). Favourite: Aldgate. Owners: M/s. K. Kaliyaperumal, Teja Gollapudi, M. Ravi & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

5. GOVERNOR’S CUP: SHAMROCK (Suraj) 1, Shubankar (A. Merchant) 2, Kushaq (Srinath) 3 and Jewel Thief (Angad) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 7-1/4. 2m, 04.72s. ₹12 (w), 10 and 14 (p), SHP: 18, THP: 26, FP: 19, Q: 26, Trinella: 25, Exacta: 69. Favourite: Shamrock. Owners: M/s. M. Ravi, Daulat Chhabria, K. Kaliyaperumal & Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: S. Narredu.

6. HASTHINAPURA PLATE: SOUND OF CANON’S (A. Merchant) 1, Guiding Force (A. Baandal) 2, Gintoki (Shreyas S) 3 and Trust Bond (G. Umesh) 4. 1-1/4, 4-1/4 and 4-1/2. 1m, 24.05s. ₹30 (w), 13, 10 and 18 (p), SHP: 25, THP: 39, FP: 87, Q: 19, Trinella: 206, Exacta: 874. Favourite: Guiding Force. Owner: Mr. P.I. Joseph. Trainer: Aditya K.

7. SUNDERBANS PLATE (Div. I): WORLDLY WISE (S. Saqlain) 1, Seoul (A. Baandal) 2, Treasure Chest (Inayat) 3 and Appsara (S. Hussain) 4. 2-1/2, Shd and 1. 1m, 11.93s. ₹39 (w), 13, 17 and 11 (p), SHP: 48, THP: 38, FP: 523, Q: 211, Trinella: 826, Exacta: 3,470. Favourite: Elveden. Owner: Mr. Kersi H Vachha. Trainer: Darius Byramji.

Jackpot: ₹2,823 (three tkts.); Runner-up: 172 (21 tkts.); Mini Jackpot: 815 (carried over); Treble (i): 794 (two tkts); (ii): 192 (15 tkts.).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.