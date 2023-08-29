HamberMenu
Shamrock, Neziah, A Star Is Born, Irish Coffee and Supreme Dance shine

August 29, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Shamrock, Neziah, A Star Is Born, Irish Coffee and Supreme Dance shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 29). 

Inner sand:

600m: Prana (Girish), Forseti (rb) 39.5. Former impressed. 

Outer sand: 

600m: Sheer Bliss (rb), Galaticus ( P. Tejeshwar) 45.5. They moved freely. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep) 41. A good display. Good Tip (Shinde), Born King (rb) 45. Former better. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Easy. 

1000m: Striking Memory (rg), Golden Time (G. Vivek) 1-11, 600/41.5. Latter showed out. Forever Together (Salman K), 1-15.5, 600/44. Easy. Star Concept (Prabhakaran), Asagiri (P. Tejeshwar) 1-14, 600/44. Latter finished two lengths in front. Neziah (Hindu S) 1-15, 600/41. Caught the eye. Miso (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. 

1200m: Burmese (Shinde), Momentous (Prabhkaran) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead. A Star Is Born (Shinde) 1-28, 1000/1-10.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Long Lease (Shinde) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine condition. 

1400m: Night In Hooves (Prabhakaran), Peyo (Vivek) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Je Ne Sais Quoi (B. Paswan) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Note. Irish Coffee (Arvind K), Supreme Dance (P. Surya) 1-44.4, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. They moved attractively. Red Falcon (rb) 1-42, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine trim. Shamrock (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. A pleasing display. Stravinsky (rb), 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. 

Gate practice — Inner sand: 

1200m: Quevega (B. Dharshan), Perfect Halo (Rajesh K) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished three lengths in front. Fire Power (Shreyas) 1-20, (1,200-600) 40. Took a smart jump. Fearless Joey (P. Tejeshwar), Sagittarii (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former impressed. Asher (Chetan K), My Vision (Rayan) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. They jumped out well. Amreli (Arvind K) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. Took a smart jump. Eco Friendly (M. Naveen), Extraordinary (Ramesh K) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 45. They were eased up in the last part. Wolf Creek (Hindu S), Loch Lomond (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. They took a good jump. Sacred Creator (B. Dharshan), Mystical MerKabah (Rajesh K) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. Former pleased. Ice Storm (Rajesh K), Burning Arrow (B. Dharshan) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump. High Opinion (Hindu S), Sea Blush (rb) 1-21, (1,200-600) 40. A fit pair. 

