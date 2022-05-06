Scruples, Katana, Spectacular, The Sovereign Orb and Sofiya impress
Scruples, Katana, Spectacular, The Sovereign Orb and Sofiya impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (May 6).
Inner sand:
1000m: Smithsonian (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41. Worked well.
1200m: Indian Blues (S. Shareef) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved impressively.
Outer sand:
600m: Spirit (D. Patel), Sicily (Oliver) 44.5. They moved freely. Domingo (Rajesh Babu) 45. Easy. Phoenix Surprise (D. Patel), George Everest (Oliver) 43.5. They finished level. Mount View (Nazerul) 45.5. Moved freely.
1000m: Klockner (P. Surya) 1-14.5, 600/46. Unextended. Salento (S. John) 1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Mirra (S. John), Pinnacle Point (Mudassar) 1-13, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Contador (Mudassar), Castaneda (S. John) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Scruples (Suraj) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. Moved attractively. Rhapsody In Green (Nazerul) 1-16, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Queenstown (Likith), Artemis Ignacia (Chetan G) 1-16.5, 600/43. They worked well. Etosha (Likith) 1-16, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Roudy (Chetan G) 1-15, 600/43. In fine condition.
1200m: Sofiya (Indrajeet) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. The Sovereign Orb (Suraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Pleased. Katana (Suraj) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. Royal Glory (Md. Akram), Prime Abbess (Shinde) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They moved well.
1400m: Spectacular (Md. Akram), Turkoman (Shinde) 1-45, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Former started five lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.
