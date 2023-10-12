HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saigon, Knotty Dancer, Roman Spirit, Treasure Chest and Mondeverdi shine

October 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Saigon, Knotty Dancer, Roman Spirit, Treasure Chest and Mondeverdi shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Oct. 12).

Inner sand:

1400m: Stellar Gold (Darshan) 1-38, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Southern Power (Tousif) 44. Worked well. Lex Luthor (rb) 45. Easy. Phenomenon (D. Patel), Art Of Romance (Ashok) 45.5. They finished level. Star Comet (Darshan) 43.5. Strode out well. Siege Courageous (Indrajeet) 46. Easy. Moving Ahead (Shinde), Princess Gold (rb) 46. They moved freely.

1000m: Southern Dynasty (Darshan) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1200m: Brave Majesty (Neeraj) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Shaped well. Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Four Wheel Drive (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Impressed. Knotty Dancer (B. Paswan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Pleased. Treasure Chest (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. Stretched out well. Roman Spirit (Ashok) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved impressively. Fire Within (Shinde), Striking Point (rg) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1400m: Greely (Rozario) 1-44, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Eased up.

1600m: Monteverdi (S. John) 1-59, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Saigon (Neeraj) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.