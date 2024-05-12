GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Royal Defender wins HPSL Nilgiris Derby Stakes

Published - May 12, 2024 06:22 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM: 

Sebastian-trained Royal Defender, piloted by P. Sai Kumar, claimed the HPSL Nilgiris Derby Stakes (1,600m), the stellar attraction of Sunday (May. 12) races. The winner is the property of Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust.

P. Sai Kumar, who rode confidently, kept Royal Defender second till the last 400m. He then started maneuveringhis mount, the colt responded tremendously to a few reminders, and took over from the leader Il Volo in the last 300m to win resolutely.

1. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY: PRINCE PURPLE (C. Umesh) 1, Gajabo Grande (M.S. Deora) 2, Sea Waters (Farid Ansari) 3 and Presto Power (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Marquita. 1, shd and lnk. 1m, 16.90s. Owner: Mr. Muthuvellayan K. Trainer: B. Suresh.

2. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA TROPHY: WOLF CREEK (S.J. Moulin) 1, Abnegator (Farid Ansari) 2, Glorious Evensong (R.S. Jodha) 3 and Abilitare (P. Sai Kumar 4. 2-3/4, 3-3/4 and lnk. 1m, 59.34s. Owner: M/s The Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co, rep. by Mr. Dilip Thomas. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

3. DR. M.A.M. RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL STAKES: DEDICATE (Hindu Sing) 1, Knotty Dancer (G. Vivek) 2, Still I Rise (C. Umesh) 3 and Multicrown (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 2, shd and 1-1/4. 1m, 27.04s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Vijay Singh.

4. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. I): KNIGHT IN HOOVES (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Pneuma (C. Umesh) 2, Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 3 and Berrettini (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Hd, 1-1/4 and nose. 1m, 15.60s. Owner: Mr. Syed Mudasar. Trainer: Fazal Ul Rehman.

5. HPSL NILGIRIS DERBY STAKES (Gr. I): ROYAL DEFENDER (Saamidd-Glebe Queen) P. Sai Kumar 1, THIS IS GOLD (Kingda Ka-Al Khazneh) Yash Narredu 2, GREY WIND (Top Class - Earl Grey) Akshay Kumar 3 and KING’S BATTALION (Ampere-La Magnifique) Ashhad Asbar 4. 5-3/4, 2 and 2. 1m, 41.89s. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Sebastian.

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB LTD TROPHY: STARKOVA (S.J. Moulin) 1, Royal Baron (Koshi Kumar) 2, Key To The Mint (C. Umesh) 3 and Renegade (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1/2, 3-3/4 and 5-1/4. 1m, 36. 92s. Owner: M/s. Saranga Racing. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

7. SARDAR K.B. RAMACHANDRA RAJ URS MEMORIAL TROPHY (Div. II): KNOTTY WONDER (G. Vivek) 1, Spirit Of The Rose (M.S. Deora) 2, Celeste (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Dark Son (C. Brisson) 4. Not run. Gods Plan. 7-3/4, 1/2 and lnk. 1m, 16.56s. Owners: Mr. K. Kamesh, Mr. K. Srikanth Badruka, Mr. K. Balamukunda Das & Mr. Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: R. Ramanathan.

