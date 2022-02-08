Roderic O’Connor filly fetches highest price at RWITC auction sale.

A two-year-old bay filly by Roderic O’Connor out of Remembrance Of You at the Villoo Poonawalla Greenfield Farms fetched the highest price of ₹24,64,000 (including GST) and was purchased by trainer Dallas Todywalla at the one-day auction sale of two year-old thoroughbreds, organised by the Royal Western India Turf Club, at the Mahalaxmi race course on Monday (Feb. 7).

The second highest price of ₹23,52,000 was fetched by a dark bay colt (Speaking Of Which-Astral Flash) bred at the Usha Stud & Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. and it was bought by Gainsville Stud & Agricultural Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Kishore Rungta and Mrs. B.E. Saldanha. Both the above bloodstocks were not from the blue pages of the Sale Catalogue.

Of the 59 lots paraded in the ring, 13 were sold for the total of ₹1,83,68,000.