Ranquelino, Elfin Knight, Jersey King, Art Of Romance and Positano excel

Published - May 22, 2024 05:50 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ranquelino, Elfin Knight, Jersey King, Art Of Romance and Positano excelled when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 22).

Inner sand:

600m: Madam Rich (Vishal B) 40.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Shamrock (Shinde) 1-7.5, 600/39. In fine trim. Superhero (Salman K), Schafenberg (Saddam H) 1-11, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Spirit Dancer (Vishal B) 45.5. Moved well. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 45. Easy. Bourbonaire (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Global Influence (Shinde) 46. Moved freely. Divine Art (Suraj) 44. Shaped well. Priceless Prince (Tejeshwar) 46. Easy. Excellent Lass (Suraj) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Golden Gallery (G. Vivek) 45.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Casteel (Suraj) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Fearless Joey (Jagadeesh) 1-16, 600/44.5. Worked well. Magnus (Rayan), Measure Of Time (Salman K) 1-16, 600/46. They finished level. Ancient History (Akshay) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Irish Rockstar (P. Trevor) 1-14, 600/45. In good shape. Crimson Flame (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Southern Power (Afsar), Debonair (rb) 1-12.5, 600/45.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Ranquelino (R. Pradeep), Elfin Knight (P. Trevor) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They pleased while the latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Victoria Doresaani (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Dawn Rising (Rayan), Southern Force (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead. English Bay (Mark), Noble Cause (Tousif) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. They moved together. Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Jersey King (Mark), Art Of Romance (Tousif) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. They impressed while the latter started four lengths behind and finished level. Amazing Ruler (P. Ramesh) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44. Eased up. Power Of Beauty (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44. Moved freely. Thewhisperquietly (Tousif), Anzac Pipernal (Mark) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They moved fluently. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In good shape.

1400m: Ombudsman (Vivek), Ultimate Striker (rg) 1-47, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. They worked attractively. Touch Of Grey (Suraj) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Positano (Shreyas) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Pleased. Star Concept (Siddaraju) 1-43, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

