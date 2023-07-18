HamberMenu
Pune racing season to get underway from July 21

July 18, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - PUNE:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The 2023 Pune racing season is set to gallop from July 21 and will end on November 5, as per the prospectus of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC).

The season will comprise 19 race days and this year the prize money has been enhanced to ₹11.3 crore as against ₹9.27 crore in 2022.

The highlights of the season would be the Pune Derby (Gr. 1) slated to be run on October 15, and the Indian St. Leger (Gr. 1) on September 24. Another crowd puller of the season would be the S.A. Poonawalla Million on September 17.

A total of 654 horses are stationed at Pune, including 188 two-year-olds.

Apart from 31 A-licensed trainers and 64 licensed jockeys (including apprentice) at the RWITC, some of the outstation horses, trainers and jockeys are also expected to participate during this season.

Important races: Panchshil Million & Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy (Aug. 13), Pride Group Independence Million (Aug. 15), F.D. Wadia Trophy (Aug. 20), Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial September Handicap & Idar Gold Trophy (Sept. 3), Southern Command Trophy & Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Sept. 9), Fourth Estate Trophy & Pune City Gold Cup (Sept. 16), Villoo C. Poonawalla Million & S.A. Poonawalla Million (Sept. 17), Indian St. Leger (Sept. 24), Threptin Fillies’ & Mares’ Stakes (Oct. 8), Pune Derby & Noshir & Dolly Dhunjibhoy Sprint Million (Oct. 15), General Rajendrasinhji Million & Teena Katrak Memorial R.W.I.T.C Ltd Trophy (Nov. 5).

Racing dates: July 21 & 28; August: 5, 13, 14, 15, 20 & 26; September: 3, 9, 16, 17, 24 & 30; October: 8, 14, 15 & 22; November: 5.

