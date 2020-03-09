Psychic Force impresses

Psychic Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 9)

Inner sand:

600m: Mistletoe (M. Naveen), Compliance (rb) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Redoubtable (M. Naveen), Sir Jersey (Chetan K) 41. They finished level.

1000m: Copper Sunrise (M. Naveen), Antheia (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/39.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Lovely Sierra (Chetan K) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 45.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Osibisa (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Price Corporate (I. Chisty) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Shining Magic (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Gypsy (A. Velu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Psychic Force (I. Chisty) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Brigadier General (rb) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up in the last part. George Burling (M. Naveen) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Note.

Outer sand — March 8:

600m: Gypsy (A. Velu) 45. Moved freely. Halfsies (M. Naveen) 45. Easy.

1400m: Darahasini (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. In fine shape.