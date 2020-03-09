Races

Psychic Force impresses

Psychic Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (March 9)

Inner sand:

600m: Mistletoe (M. Naveen), Compliance (rb) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Redoubtable (M. Naveen), Sir Jersey (Chetan K) 41. They finished level.

1000m: Copper Sunrise (M. Naveen), Antheia (Antony) 1-11.5, 600/39.5. Former moved better.

1200m: Lovely Sierra (Chetan K) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Indian Empress (M. Naveen) 45.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Osibisa (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. Shaped well. Price Corporate (I. Chisty) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

1200m: Shining Magic (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Moved impressively. Gypsy (A. Velu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Psychic Force (I. Chisty) 1-40, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Brigadier General (rb) 1-42.5, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up in the last part. George Burling (M. Naveen) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Note.

Outer sand — March 8:

600m: Gypsy (A. Velu) 45. Moved freely. Halfsies (M. Naveen) 45. Easy.

1400m: Darahasini (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46.5. In fine shape.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 7:14:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/psychic-force-impresses/article31024590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY