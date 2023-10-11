HamberMenu
Neziah, Albinus, Perfect Blend and Key To The Mint shine

October 11, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Neziah, Albinus, Perfect Blend and Key To The Mint shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Oct. 11).

Outer sand:

600m: I Want It All (H.G. Rathod) 43.5. Niggled. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Jack Richer (rb)1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/43. Moved well. Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-10, 800/53.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Gandolfini (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/44. Pushed.

1400m: Neziah (Hindu Singh) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. A fine display.

Inner sand:

600m: Aretha (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Mon General (K.V. Baskar) (1200-600) 41. Shaped well. Crown Drive (rb), Royal Memoir (Ram Nandan) 43. Both the two year old were easy. Royal Falcon (rb), Opus One (rb) 41.5. They finished level. A 2-y-o (Charmo - Advantage Logan) (rb), 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (rb) 44. They moved freely.

800m: Presto Power (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Handy. Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (C. Brisson) 58.5, 600/43. Both the youngsters moved together. Empire Of Dreams (Ram Nandan) 1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Brook Magic (rb), a 2-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Aster Rose) (rb) 1-1, 600/46. They moved freely.

1000m: Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Daiyamondo (rb), Little Wonder (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/45.5. They ended level. Abilitare (rb), Western Girl (rb) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42. They moved well and finished level. Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved under the whip. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari), Empress Eternal (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. They moved impressively. Lady Royal (Inayat), Supreme Dance (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42. They are in fine nick. They Sting (rb) 1-6, 800/54, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Emperor Ashoka (Farhan Alam), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59, 600/45. Former finished two lengths in front. Perfect Blend (Ramandeep), Key To The Mint (K.V. Baskar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. They pleased. Star Brand (rb), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Oyster Reef) (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. They were easy. Desert Star (Inayat), Dark Son (Farhan Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.

1200m: Knotty Power (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 800/57, 600/44. In fine trim.

