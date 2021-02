Nekhbet for Leading Owner Plate

Nekhbet, a failed favourite, may make amends in the Leading Owner Plate (1,400m), the main event of the concluding day’s races to be held here on Friday (Feb. 26).

1. CONGRATS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, (which have run and not won or placed during this season), 2-00 p.m.: 1. Sweet Home (10) A.M. Alam 62, 2. Flame Of Diablo (7) Nazerul Alam 61.5, 3. Three Of A Kind (6) Azfar Syeed 57.5, 4. Amazing Kitten (4) Akash Rajput 57, 5. Princess Saaraa (5) M. Bhaskar 56.5, 6. Be My Light (9) H. Rahul 55.5, 7. Merrywin (8) Arshad Alam 55, 8. Try Hard (5) Irshad Alam 54.5, 9. Thousand Fence (1) Manikandan 53.5 and 10. Be My Glory (3) Jagadeesh 50.

1. MERRYWIN, 2. THOUSAND FENCE, 3. SWEET HOME

2. CHAMPION JOCKEY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, which have (which have run and not won or placed during this season), 2-30: 1. Silverman (5) Nazar Alam 60, 2. Hadar (9) A.M. Alam 58.5, 3. Dr Feelgood (8) Manikandan 57, 4. One Life (1) H. Rahul 57, 5. Welcome Winner (3) Antony Raj 57, 6. Country’s Genius (11) Arshad Alam 56, 7. Indian Temple (6) Jagadeesh 55.5, 8. Sundance (4) A. Ayaz Khan 55.5, 9. Talan (10) Farhan 55.5, 10. Golden Streak (7) T.S. Jodha 55 and 11. Propahlady (2) B. Nilkil 55.

1. GOLDEN STREAK, 2. WELCOME WINNER, 3. COUNTRY’S GENIUS

3. CHAMPION JOCKEY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (which have run and not won or placed during this season), 3-00: 1. Lady Elise (10) Akash Rajput 60, 2. Nagada (7) M. Bhaskar 60, 3. Oberon (8) Jagadeesh 58, 4. Song Of Glory (5) A.M. Alam 57.5, 5. Lady Rhino (3) Azfar Syeed 57, 6. Shield Maiden (1) Arshad Alam 56.5, 7. Baden Baden (6) Farhan 56, 8. Absolute Authority (2) Nazerul Alam 55.5, 9. Obsession (9) A. Ayaz Khan 54 and 10. Amicus Curiae (4) Manikandan 53.5.

1. SONG OF GLORY, 2. NAGADA, 3. SHIELD MAIDEN

4. FAREWELL PLATE (1,400m), (which have run and not won or placed during this season), 3-30: 1. Sea King (6) Shahar Babu 60, 2. Bring It On (7) Stephen Raj 56, 3. Lady Ascot (1) Nakhat Singh 56, 4. Decisive (5) Akash Rajput 55, 5. Rosebrook (2) Manikandan 54, 6. Booms Lang (4) Azfar Syeed 53.5, 7. Ganton (10) Irshad Alam 53, 8. Red Hot Jet (3) Akbar 53, 9. Victoria’s Secret (11) Nazerul Alam 52.5, 10. Asian Warrior (9) Arshad Alam 51.5 and 11. Rush More (8) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. DECISIVE, 2. LADY ASCOT, 3. GANTON

5. SALVATORE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-00: Bay Of Naples (9) B. Nikhil 56, 2. Bold Fleet (3) Azfar Syeed 56, 3. Coup De Etait (8) Zervan 56, 4. Gingersnap (5) Nazerul Alam 56, 5. Glorious Legend (10) Akash Rajput 56, 6. Maranello (7) Antony Raj 56, 7. Marshall (6) Shahar Babu 56, 8. My Triumph (12) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. Off Shore Breeze (14) T.S. Jodha 56, Proposed (11) P. Sai Kumar 56, 11. Amber Lightning (1) Jagadeesh 54.5, 12. Dashing Beauty (13) Arshad Alam 54.5, 13. Pink Pearl (4) Brisson 54.5 and 14. Turf Beauty (2) Nakhat Singh 54.5.

1. MY TRIUMPH, 2. PINK PEARL, 3. OFF SHORE BREEZE

6. LEADING OWNER PLATE (1,400m), rated 60 to 85. 4-30: 1. Angelino (14) Azfar Syeed 62, 2. Oscars Thunder (5) T.S. Jodha 59, 3. Royal Chieftain (7) H. Rahul 59, 4. Silver Hawk (2) Farhan 59, 5. Emissary (8) S. Kabdhar 58, 6. Octavian (12) Arshad Alam 57, 7. Breaking Bounds (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 8. Glorious Land (13) A.M. Alam 55.5, 9. Top Striker (9) Jagadeesh 55.5, 10. Catelyn (11) Antony Raj 55, 11. Hebron (3) B. Nikhil 53.5, 12. Optimus Commander (10) Irshad Alam 53.5, 13. Roman Senator (6) P. Sai Kumar 52.5 and 14. Nekhbet (4) Zervan 50.

1. NEKHBET, 2. ROMAN SENATOR, 3. ANGELINO

7. CHAMPION TRAINER PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 5-00: 1. Chaitanya (11) Jagadeesh 60.5, 2. Farewell (3) Brisson 60.5, 3. Fun Storm (5) H. Rahul 59.5, 4. Glorious Sunshine (9) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Royal Dreams (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 6. Sultan Pheroze (12) Azfar Syeed 58, 7. Wise Don (1) Zervan 57, 8. Swiss Agatta (13) Nazerul Alam 56.5, 9. Blue Patent (7) Farhan 55.5, 10. Welcome Chakkaram (8) Antony Raj 55.5, 11. Cape Cod (10) Arshad Alam 53, 12. Caireen (2) A. Ayaz Khan 52.5 and 13. Saibya (4) Manikandan 52.5.

1. GLORIOUS SUNSHINE, 2. ROYAL DREAMS, 3. WISE DON

8. CONGRATS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25 (which have run and not won or placed during this season), 5-30: 1. Atacama (3) Zervan 62.5, 2. Exquisite Star (2) H. Rahul 62.5, 3. Glorious Nissy (5) A.M. Alam 62.5, 4. Nightingale (9) Nazerul Alam 62.5, 5. Queen Supreme (4) Nazar Alam 62.5, 6. Kings Pride (1) Azfar Syeed 62, 7. Fabulous Show (6) P. Sai Kumar 61.5, 8. Azzaro (7) Jagadeesh 60.5 and 9. Fire Strike (8) Antony Raj 58.5.

1. EXQUISITE STAR, 2. FABULOUS SHOW, 3. NIGHTINGALE

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 6, 7 & 8.